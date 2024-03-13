AC Milan’s current and former owners say allegations from prosecutors are false

By The Associated Press
FILE - Gerry Cardinale, second left, and Ivan Gazidis in the stands prior to the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2022. Milan prosecutors are looking into the sale of soccer giant AC Milan and the club’s headquarters have been searched. Both current and past CEO’s are among those under investigation. RedBird Capital Partners purchased Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management in August 2022 but prosecutors claim Elliott still owns and controls the Italian club. Italian financial police raided Milan’s offices on Tuesday and also reportedly searched the homes of current CEO Giorgio Furlani and his predecessor Ivan Gazidis. Furlani and Gazidis are being investigated for hiding information relating to the sale from the Italian soccer federation. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s current and former owners each say that allegations from Italian prosecutors disputing who runs the seven-time European champion are false. Milan’s offices were raided by police on Tuesday as part of an investigation by Italian prosecutors into the sale of the Serie A giant. RedBird Capital Partners purchased Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management in August 2022 but Milan prosecutors claim Elliott still owns and controls the Italian club. RedBird says “the notion that RedBird doesn’t own and control AC Milan is just false and contradicts all the evidence and facts.” Elliott adds that “this allegation is false.”

