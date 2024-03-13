AC Milan’s current and former owners say allegations from prosecutors are false

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s current and former owners each say that allegations from Italian prosecutors disputing who runs the seven-time European champion are false. Milan’s offices were raided by police on Tuesday as part of an investigation by Italian prosecutors into the sale of the Serie A giant. RedBird Capital Partners purchased Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management in August 2022 but Milan prosecutors claim Elliott still owns and controls the Italian club. RedBird says “the notion that RedBird doesn’t own and control AC Milan is just false and contradicts all the evidence and facts.” Elliott adds that “this allegation is false.”

