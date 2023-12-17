AC Milan’s 18-year-old center back Simic scores on debut in 3-0 win over neighboring Monza

ROME (AP) — Jan-Carlo Simic had a debut to remember for AC Milan. The 18-year-old center back scored 17 minutes after he came on for an injured teammate in a 3-0 win over neighboring Monza at the San Siro. Simic was mobbed by his teammates after redirecting in a cross from Rafael Leão late in the first half. Tijjani Reijnders and Noah Okafor also scored for third-place Milan as the Rossoneri moved within five points of second-place Juventus. Serie A leader Inter Milan visits Lazio later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.