AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic has received a deluge of death threats and abuse on social media following their fiery 1-0 victory at Lazio in Serie A on Friday. Lazio finished the match with eight men and Pulisic was involved in two of the three dismissals. Pulisic posted a photo on Instagram of the Milan team celebrating, and the United States international was inundated with abusive comments. Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason hoping to revive a flagging club career. He has seven goals and provided six assists in 25 league matches.

