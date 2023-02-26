AC Milan welcomes Ibrahimovic back in 2-0 win over Atalanta

ROME (AP) — A scorching volley from Theo Hernandez led to the opening goal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his season debut and goalkeeper Mike Maignan returned after five months out during an encouraging 2-0 win for AC Milan over Atalanta in the Italian league. The victory moved Milan level on points with second-place Inter Milan after the Nerazzurri lost 1-0 at Bologna. The Milan clubs are 18 points behind runaway leader Napoli. Salernitana beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 3-0 with goals from Lassana Coulibaly, Grigoris Kastanos and Antonio Candreva. Udinese and Spezia drew 2-2.

