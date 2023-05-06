AC Milan tops Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

MILAN (AP) — Both Milan teams remain right in the Serie A fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League ahead of their battle in this season’s competition. Inter Milan won 2-0 at Roma and Milan beat Lazio by the same scoreline. The Rossoneri could be counting the cost of that match as key forward Rafael Leão limped off with an injury just four days before the Champions League semifinal. Milan closed the gap to second-placed Lazio to three points. It is one point below Inter and Juventus. The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.