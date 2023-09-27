AC Milan takes 1st formal step to moving away from iconic San Siro and into new stadium

By The Associated Press
FILE - Newcastle's Sandro Tonali warms up prior to the start of the Champions League group F soccer match between AC Milan and Newcastle at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. AC Milan took the first formal step Wednesday, Sept. 27, to moving away from the iconic San Siro, which it shares with Inter Milan, and building a new stadium in the southern part of the city. The Rossoneri announced they had filed a proposal to the council in San Donato to build a 70,000-seater stadium in the city suburb. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has taken the first formal step to moving away from the iconic San Siro, which it shares with Inter Milan, and building a new stadium in the southern part of the city. Milan has filed a proposal to the council in San Donato to build a 70,000-seat stadium in the city suburb. The move makes it even more likely that both Milan clubs will completely abandon their initial plans to build a new stadium in the San Siro area. Inter Milan is also considering building a new stadium of its own in a different suburb of the city. San Siro was built in 1925 and is the largest stadium in Italy with a capacity of 80,000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.