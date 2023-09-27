AC Milan takes 1st formal step to moving away from iconic San Siro and into new stadium

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has taken the first formal step to moving away from the iconic San Siro, which it shares with Inter Milan, and building a new stadium in the southern part of the city. Milan has filed a proposal to the council in San Donato to build a 70,000-seat stadium in the city suburb. The move makes it even more likely that both Milan clubs will completely abandon their initial plans to build a new stadium in the San Siro area. Inter Milan is also considering building a new stadium of its own in a different suburb of the city. San Siro was built in 1925 and is the largest stadium in Italy with a capacity of 80,000.

