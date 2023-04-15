AC Milan struggles again in Serie A with 1-1 draw at Bologna

ROME (AP) — AC Milan’s struggles in Serie A have continued with a 1-1 draw at Bologna. The Rossoneri played mostly reserves ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Napoli on Tuesday. Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the first leg. Nicola Sansone scored for Bologna from close range just 33 seconds in and Tommaso Pobega equalized for Milan before the break with a long-range effort that ricocheted in off the left post. Napoli was hosting Hellas Verona later and Inter Milan was hosting Monza.

