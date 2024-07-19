AC Milan signs Spain striker Álvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid on a 4-year deal

MILAN (AP) — Italian club AC Milan says Spain striker Álvaro Morata has joined on a four-year deal with the option to extend for another year. The 31-year-old Morata captained Spain to the European Championship title last Sunday and joins from Spanish club Atletico Madrid, where he scored 21 goals last season. The Rossoneri won the last of their 19 Serie A titles in 2022 and have won the Champions League seven times. Morata has also played for Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea during a career in which he has scored over 200 club goals and 36 for Spain. He will wear the No. 7 jersey.

