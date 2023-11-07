AC Milan scores its first goals in CL group to beat PSG 2-1. Donnarumma gets hostile reception

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has scored for the first time in this season’s Champions League to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in a hugely entertaining match and leave Group F wide open. Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud scored early in each half to help Milan recover from conceding a ninth-minute opener to former Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar and give their team its first group win. Milan lost 3-0 at PSG two weeks ago and started the day bottom of its group. The match in Milan marked the first time Gianluigi Donnarumma played at San Siro since leaving the Rossoneri on a free transfer two years ago. He got a predictably hostile reception.

