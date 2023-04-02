AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning
By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan has routed this season’s runaway leader Napoli 4-0 in the first of three matches between the clubs this month. Milan and Napoli will also meet over two legs of the Champions League quarterfinals. Rafael Leão scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli its heaviest defeat of what otherwise has been an extraordinary season. Lazio tightened its grip on second place with a 2-0 win at Monza. Roma beat Sampdoria 3-0. Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth. Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.
