AC Milan routs Napoli 4-0 in Champions League warning

ROME (AP) — Defending Serie A champion AC Milan has routed this season’s runaway leader Napoli 4-0 in the first of three matches between the clubs this month. Milan and Napoli will also meet over two legs of the Champions League quarterfinals. Rafael Leão scored twice and Brahim Diaz set up one goal and scored another to hand Napoli its heaviest defeat of what otherwise has been an extraordinary season. Lazio tightened its grip on second place with a 2-0 win at Monza. Roma beat Sampdoria 3-0. Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth. Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.