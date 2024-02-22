AC Milan, Roma, Marseille, Benfica advance to Europa League round of 16

AC Milan advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League despite a 3-2 loss at Rennes in the second leg of their playoff. Milan eliminated its French opponent on a 5-3 aggregate score. Benjamin Bourigeaud’s hat trick put the hosts up three times with Milan quickly answering twice through Luka Jović and Rafael Leão, Roma prevailed over Feyenoord in a penalty shootout to advance. Marseille’s new coach Jean-Louis Gasset made a victorious debut with a 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the next round. Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 31st career goal in the Europa League to break the competition record.

