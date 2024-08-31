AC Milan remains winless under Fonseca and Lukaku scores on debut in Napoli win

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Lazio players, in the background, celebrate after Lazio's Boulaye Dia scored their second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was hoping for a reaction when he dropped three key players for a visit to Lazio in Serie A. The move led to a solid start by the Rossoneri. The final result was a third straight game without a win on Saturday. Taty Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored second-half goals for Lazio to overturn an early opener from Strahinja Pavlovic and the benched Rafael Leao came on to equalize for Milan in a 2-2 draw. Romelu Lukaku scored on debut and Antonio Conte’s Napoli earned its second straight win by coming back to beat 10-man Parma 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.