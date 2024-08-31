AC Milan remains winless under Fonseca and Lukaku scores on debut in Napoli win

ROME (AP) — New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca was hoping for a reaction when he dropped three key players for a visit to Lazio in Serie A. The move led to a solid start by the Rossoneri. The final result was a third straight game without a win on Saturday. Taty Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored second-half goals for Lazio to overturn an early opener from Strahinja Pavlovic and the benched Rafael Leao came on to equalize for Milan in a 2-2 draw. Romelu Lukaku scored on debut and Antonio Conte’s Napoli earned its second straight win by coming back to beat 10-man Parma 2-1.

