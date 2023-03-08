AC Milan reaches Champions League QF with 0-0 draw at Spurs

LONDON (AP) — AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after holding 10-man Tottenham to a goalless draw. Brahim Diaz’ strike in the first leg of the round-of-16 matchup was enough to separate the teams as even the return of manager Antonio Conte could not inspire a comeback from Spurs. Seven-time European champions Milan cruised through the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Cristian Romero sent off in the second half and Harry Kane’s 94th minute header was the closest the home team came to leveling the score on aggregate. Milan substitute Divock Origi hit the post in a frantic finish.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.