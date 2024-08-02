AC Milan promises to renew contracts for pregnant players

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has promised to automatically renew the contracts for players on its women’s team “in the event of pregnancy during the final season” of their existing deals. Milan calls it “a first among the élite clubs of European football” on Friday. It says the automatic extension will be for one year and on the same economic terms as the original contract. The new policy will also apply to female staff of the Italian team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.