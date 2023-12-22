AC Milan late goal rescues draw at bottom club Salernitana. Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa win

By The Associated Press
Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti, right, scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and CFC Genoa 1893 at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

ROME (AP) — AC Milan needs a last-gasp goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at bottom club Salernitana in Serie A. A major shock is averted at Salernitana, where the home side led 2-1 with a minute left and looked like recording only its second win of the season. Fiorentina moves into fourth place after beating Monza 1-0. On a busy night of games, Genoa ended a four-game winless streak with a come-from-behind victory at Sassuolo. Lazio moved into the top half of the table after beating Empoli 2-0.

