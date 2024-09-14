AC Milan gets timely boost with Fonseca’s first win ahead of crucial week

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has got his first Serie A win in style. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Rossoneri. A devastating opening half an hour set Milan on its way to a convincing 4-0 win over promoted Venezia for its first victory of the season on Saturday. The result and the manner of the victory are a timely confidence boost ahead of a crucial week. Fonseca’s team hosts Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by a Serie A derby match against defending champion Inter Milan. Bologna remains winless but came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Como. Juventus drew at Empoli 0-0.

