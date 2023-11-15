AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say

TURIN, Italy (AP) — AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi is the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games according to Italian media reports. Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case. Aston Villa’s Nicolò Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games. Florenzi had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days and the soccer federation could also open an inquiry. The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.