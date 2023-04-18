AC Milan defeats Napoli, rejoins Europe’s elite in CL semis

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Napoli and Milan, at Naples' Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Napoli, Tuesday April 18, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — AC Milan advanced to the Champions League semifinals following a 1-1 draw at Napoli and a 2-1 aggregate win. The Rossoneri won the first leg 1-0. Olivier Giroud scored late in the first half after earlier having a penalty kick saved. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blocked a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli in stoppage time. Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica. Inter holds a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against Benfica at the San Siro on Wednesday.

