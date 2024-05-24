AC Milan coach Pioli leaving at the end of the season, 2 years after leading club to Serie A title

MILAN, Italy (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is leaving at the end of the season after four-and-a-half years at the Italian club. Milan has made the announcement a day before its final Italian league game of the season at home to Salernitana. Pioli led Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, its first in 11 years. Milan says “Stefano’s professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club’s core values from day one.”

