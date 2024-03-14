AC Milan beats Slavia, West Ham routs Freiburg to cruise into Europa League quarterfinals

AC Milan cruised past 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Milan advanced 7-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the last 16 tie 4-2 at San Siro a week ago. West Ham made the last eight by routing Freiburg 5-0 at London Stadium. The Hammers reversed the first leg 1-0 defeat. Marseille and Benfica also advanced.

