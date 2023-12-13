AC Milan beats Newcastle 2-1 but both eliminated from Champions League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — AC Milan’s 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Champions League has proved to be in vain as both teams were eliminated from the competition. The Italian club at least claimed the consolation prize of dropping into the Europa League playoff round. Samuel Chukwueze’s 84th-minute winner lifted Milan above Newcastle into third place but behind Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of its inferior head-to-head record against the French team. PSG and Milan were tied on eight points after six games. Milan was a semifinalist last season. Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years ended in disappointment as it finished bottom of a tough group and out of Europe altogether.

