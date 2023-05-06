AC Milan beats Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has recorded a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A but saw key forward Rafael Leão limp off with an injury just four days before its Champions League semifinal. An Ismaël Bennacer strike and a stunning Théo Hernandez goal helped Milan move back into the top four. It also closed the gap to second-place Lazio to three points. Milan was one point ahead of Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match at Roma later. The two Milan clubs meet in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The return leg is the following Tuesday.

