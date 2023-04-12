AC Milan beats 10-man Napoli 1-0 in Champions League QF
By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
AC Milan players celebrate after Ismael Bennacer scored his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan , Italy, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan beat Napoli for the second time in the space of less than two weeks as the Rossoneri won 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Ismaël Bennacer scored shortly before the end of a first half that Napoli had dominated for long stretches. Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa was shown a second yellow card and sent off 16 minutes from time. The teams will meet again in Naples next Tuesday with the winner to play either Inter Milan or Benfica in the semifinals. Milan routed Napoli 4-0 when the two sides met in the Italian league on April 2.
