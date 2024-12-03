AC Milan and Bologna reach Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing wins

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Bologna are through to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing victories. Milan thrashed Serie B leader Sassuolo 6-1, while Bologna humiliated Serie A struggler Monza 4-0. The Rossoneri will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the last eight. Bologna will play the winners of Atalanta’s match against Cesena. Both those round of 16 matches take place next week. Tuesday’s match at San Siro was all but over after less than 23 minutes as Sassuolo was swept away by a double from Samuel Chukwueze and other goals by Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leão.

