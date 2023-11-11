AC Milan again lets slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Lecce. Juventus beats Cagliari to go top

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has let slip a two-goal lead for the second time in three league matches and also lost key player Rafael Leão to injury in a drama-filled 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A. Milan appeared to be heading for its first league win in more than a month following goals from Olivier Giroud and Tijjani Reijnders but Lecce drew level in the second half with two goals in four minutes from Nicola Sansone and Lameck Banda. Lecce had what would have been a stoppage-time winner ruled out by the video assistant referee, moments after Milan forward Giroud was sent off. Juventus moved a point clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over Cagliari.

