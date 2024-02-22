AC Milan advances to Europa League round of 16 with a 5-3 aggregate win over Rennes

AC Milan advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League despite a 3-2 loss at Rennes in the second leg of their playoff. Following a 3-0 win at the San Siro last week, Milan eliminated its French opponent on a 5-3 aggregate score. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud’s hat trick put the hosts up three times with Milan quickly answering twice through Luka Jović and Rafael Leão, Two-time European champion Benfica held host Toulouse 0-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

