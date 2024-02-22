AC Milan advances to Europa League round of 16 with a 5-3 aggregate win over Rennes

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
AC Milan's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mathieu Pattier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mathieu Pattier]

AC Milan advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League despite a 3-2 loss at Rennes in the second leg of their playoff. Following a 3-0 win at the San Siro last week, Milan eliminated its French opponent on a 5-3 aggregate score. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud’s hat trick put the hosts up three times with Milan quickly answering twice through Luka Jović and Rafael Leão, Two-time European champion Benfica held host Toulouse 0-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

