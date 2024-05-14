Abu Dhabi owners of Man City and Girona given options to meet UEFA’s Champions League entry rules

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Girona both qualifying for the Champions League next season is testing UEFA rules to protect against collusion in games. The Abu Dhabi-backed group that owns Man City and has a 47% stake in Girona has been offered divestment options by UEFA to let both compete in the Champions League next season. The options are to sell shares in one club or place those shares in a blind trust. That would comply with 25-year-old integrity rules for teams that share owners. Failing to meet with UEFA’s June 3 deadline for a proposal should see one team demoted to the second-tier Europa League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.