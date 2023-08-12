Abreu, Maton land on injured list for Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu and reliever Phil Maton were placed on the injured list Saturday. Maton went on the 15-day list after taking a line drive in the right elbow off the bat of Los Angeles Angels third baseman Eduardo Escobar in the ninth inning Friday night. Abreu said that he received two Cortisone shots in his back Friday, and that he was feeling better and hoped his stint on the injured list would be short. He added that he’s been dealing with this issue off and on for most of the season.

