Abraham Ancer opens with 64 for LIV Golf lead with U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau 3 back

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Abraham Ancer shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 Friday for the opening lead at LIV Golf Nashville with Bryson DeChambeau three strokes back during his U.S. Open celebration tour. Ancer is looking for his second victory in six events after winning Hong Kong in a playoff in March. Tyrrell Hatton shot a 65 at The Grove designed by LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman. John Catlin was at 66. DeChambeau’s 67 tied him with three others. DeChambeau says he feels a bit like a zombie he’s been so busy since his win at Pinehurst No. 2 and credits fans for keeping him going.

