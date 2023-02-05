Abraham Ancer completes wire-to-wire win in Saudi Arabia

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Abraham Ancer has capped off a wire-to-wire victory in the Saudi International. Ancer closed with a 68 for a two-shot win over Cameron Young. It’s the Mexican’s third worldwide win and the first time he led from start to finish. The Saudi International had a majority of players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Ancer joined the rival league last summer. Young was PGA Tour rookie of the year. He received a release from the U.S. tour to play the Asian Tour event. It was Young’s sixth runner-up finish in the last 16 months.

