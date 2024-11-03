Aboukhlal scores again to give Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims in French league

PARIS (AP) — Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goal has given Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims, extending the southern team’s unbeaten streak to three matches. Reims had the chance to move into the top five but Aboukhlal’s goal instead sealed a third straight loss for the Champagne side. Aboukhlal struck in the 84th minute with a subtle poked ball over the Reims goalkeeper. Toulouse moved up to 12th in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches, two points behind Reims. Aboukhlal has scored four goals in his last four league matches. Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 on Saturday to move six points clear at the top.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.