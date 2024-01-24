Abmas scores 22 as Texas rolls past No. 11 Oklahoma, 75-60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 22 points and Texas beat No. 11 Oklahoma 75-60. Dylan Disu had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Dillon Mitchell added eight points and 13 boards for the Longhorns. Abmas went 4 of 8 on 3-pointers and shot 8 of 14 from the field overall. Texas shot 50% from the floor to win its sixth straight in the series. The Longhorns were coming off a victory over then-No. 9 Baylor on Saturday. Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Otega Oweh added 10 for the Sooners, who had won two straight.

