Abmas scores 21, including last 13 points for Texas in 77-66 win at No. 25 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas had 19 of his 21 points after halftime, including the last 13 for Texas in a 77-66 victory over No. 25 TCU. Abmas put the Longhorns ahead to stay with a three-point play with 3:25 left that broke a 64-all tie. That layup and free throw started a personal 11-0 run that included two 3-pointers, and he added a pair of free throws in the final minute. Dylan Disu had 15 points for Texas, which snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday. Emanuel Miller had 15 points for the Horned Frogs.

