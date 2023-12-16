Abmas scores 20 and Hunter adds 19 to lead No. 19 Texas over LSU 96-85

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Abmas had 20 points and seven assists, Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 points and No. 19 Texas defeated LSU 96-85 Saturday. Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (8-2). The Longhorns shot 54% from the field. Jordan Wright scored a career-high 33 points – 31 in the second half – for the Tigers (6-5). Jalen Cook and Derek Fountain added 13 points and Hunter Dean scored 11 points for LSU.

