Abmas scored season-best 26 to lead No. 16 Texas past Texas State 77-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored a season-best 26 points and No. 16 Texas beat Texas State 77-58 on Thursday night in game the Longhorns dominated early before falling behind. Abmas made a season-high five 3-pointers, one of them completing a 13-0 push that gave the Longhorns a 12-point lead with 8:18 left after they trailed by four earlier in the half. He also had a season-high six assists. Abmas has made 10 of 23 3-pointers in his last three games. Ithiel Horton added 12 points for Texas (6-1). Tyrese Hunter, Kadin Shedrick and Dillon Mitchell scored 11 apiece.

