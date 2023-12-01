Abmas scored season-best 26 to lead No. 16 Texas past Texas State 77-58

By MARK ROSNER The Associated Press
Texas guard Max Abmas (3) drives past Texas State guard Elijah Tate (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored a season-best 26 points and No. 16 Texas beat Texas State 77-58 on Thursday night in game the Longhorns dominated early before falling behind. Abmas made a season-high five 3-pointers, one of them completing a 13-0 push that gave the Longhorns a 12-point lead with 8:18 left after they trailed by four earlier in the half. He also had a season-high six assists. Abmas has made 10 of 23 3-pointers in his last three games. Ithiel Horton added 12 points for Texas (6-1). Tyrese Hunter, Kadin Shedrick and Dillon Mitchell scored 11 apiece.

