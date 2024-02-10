Abmas moves past ‘Big O’ in scoring and Texas throttles West Virginia 94-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half and Max Abmas score 19 points and moved past Oscar Robertson on the all-time scoring list and Texas routed West Virginia 94-58. Abmas, a graduate transfer who played four years at Oral Roberts, passed Robertson with his third 3-pointer of the first half into 12th all-time scoring in NCAA history. Abmas — with 2,987 career points — is 13-points short of the 3,000-point career mark, only accomplished by 11 other players. Next on the list to pass is Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins with 3,008 points. The Longhorns put up 55 in the first half against the Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7) shooting 65.7%. on their way to a 25-point lead at halftime. Jesse Edwards scored 17 points for West Virginia.

