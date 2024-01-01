Abmas leads No. 20 Texas past UT Arlington 79-62, passes Redick on the NCAA career scoring list

Max Abmas had 18 points and seven assists, Kadin Shedrick scored 17 and No. 20 Texas defeated UT Arlington 79-62. A senior who transferred to Texas from Oral Roberts this season, Abmas passed former Duke All-American J.J. Redick for 21st place on the NCAA career scoring list with 2,785 points. Kade Douglas scored 17 points for led UT Arlington, which fell to 6-7. Texas improved to 11-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.