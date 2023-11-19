Abmas hits game-winner as No. 19 Texas outlasts Louisville 81-80 in Empire Classic

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
Texas's Chendall Weaver reacts after teammate Max Abmas sinks the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Abmas hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer as No. 19 Texas outlasted a stiff challenge from Louisville to earn an 81-80 victory Sunday in the Empire Classic. In a game with 21 lead changes and 14 ties, Abmas gave the Longhorns (4-0) the dramatic win off a successful inbounds play. Before Abmas hit his dramatic shot, Louisville held an 80-78 lead on a 3-pointer by Clark with 81 seconds left. After Texas was called for a shot clock violation with 36 seconds left, Louisville also got called for a shot clock violation with seven seconds left to allow the Longhorns to win it. Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points for Texas. Abmas added 14 as the Longhorns shot 46.3%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.