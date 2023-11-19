Abmas hits game-winner as No. 19 Texas outlasts Louisville 81-80 in Empire Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Abmas hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer as No. 19 Texas outlasted a stiff challenge from Louisville to earn an 81-80 victory Sunday in the Empire Classic. In a game with 21 lead changes and 14 ties, Abmas gave the Longhorns (4-0) the dramatic win off a successful inbounds play. Before Abmas hit his dramatic shot, Louisville held an 80-78 lead on a 3-pointer by Clark with 81 seconds left. After Texas was called for a shot clock violation with 36 seconds left, Louisville also got called for a shot clock violation with seven seconds left to allow the Longhorns to win it. Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points for Texas. Abmas added 14 as the Longhorns shot 46.3%.

