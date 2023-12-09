Abmas has 16 points and seven assists to lead No. 12 Texas past Houston Christian 77-50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas scored 16 points and had seven assists and No. 12 Texas defeated Houston Christian 77-50 Saturday.Kadin Shedrick had 15 points, three blocks and four of the Longhorns’ 13 steals. Dillon Mitchell produced his third double-double of the season, 13 points and 12 rebounds, for Texas (7-2). Tyrese Hunter scored 12 points to go with five assists and three steals.Marcus Greene led Houston Christian (1-7) with 15 points. Michael Imariagbe had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Bonke Maring nine points and 13 rebounds.

