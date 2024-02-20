Abmas 12th man to reach 3,000 career points as Texas fends off Kansas State 62-56

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Abmas became the 12th player in men’s Division I history to reach 3,000 career points and Texas held off Kansas State 62-56. Abmas, a graduate transfer who played his first four seasons for Oral Roberts University, entered play needing six points to reach the milestone. He finished with eight and has scored 450 points for the Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) this season. Dylan Disu scored 20 to lead Texas. Arthur Kaluma paced the Wildcats (15-11, 5-8) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

