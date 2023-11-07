Abilene Christian holds on to complete upset of Oklahoma St., beating Cowboys for 1st time since ’66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 15 points and Hunter Jack Madden scored 14 points and Abilene Christian upset Oklahoma State 64-59 in a season opener for the teams. Connor Dow missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left and a chance to tie it. Madden made a pair of foul shots to seal it. His layup with nine minutes to go gave Abilene Christian a 53-40 advantage before the Cowboys rallied. Bryce Thompson scored 19 points and Mike Marsh 13 for Oklahoma State. The Wildcats’ lone win in the overall series prior to Monday happened in 1966, a 67-52 victory.

