Abilene Christian dismantles Northern Colorado 31-11, beat Bears for first time

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Wishert ran for two touchdowns and Abilene Christian was never threatened in a 31-11 win over Northern Colorado in the debut for Wildcats coach Ed Lamb. McIvor threw a 12-yard score to Rovaughn Banks on the Wildcats’ opening drive, Wishert ran it in from 2 yards out with 2:45 left in the first quarter and Jay’Veon Sunday ran it in from the 12 midway through the second for a 21-0 advantage. Northern Colorado’s lone touchdown occurred when Jacob Simon threw 8 yards to Alec Pell. Simon threw for 106 yards.

