Abigail Levy stands tall for New York in 3-2 shootout win over Montreal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s 6-foot-1 goaltender Abigail Levy blanked Montreal in overtime to give New York a 3-2 win at UBS Arena, its first win on home ice this PWHL season. Levy needed every inch of height to make her game-winning save. With New York up by two shootout goals with two chances remaining, Montreal’s Laura Stacey carried the puck in deep, deked to her backhand, then drew the puck back across her body to flip a forehand shot toward the bottom corner. Levy stayed with the play, sticking a long leg across the crease and her toe deflected the puck away.

