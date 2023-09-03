Aberg wins European Masters and stakes Ryder Cup claim. Fitzpatrick and MacIntyre qualify for Europe

By The Associated Press
Ludvig Aberg of Sweden gestures, during the fourth and final round of the European Masters Golf Tournament DP World Tour, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Christophe Bott]

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg has surged to a two-shot win at the European Masters. He also went right into the Ryder Cup picture for Europe when the six captain’s picks are announced Monday. Aberg stunned long-time leader Matt Fitzpatrick by reeling off four straight birdies from Nos. 14 to 17 in a 6-under 64 for a 19-under total of 261. Fitzpatrick shot 69 and faded to a tie for third, three shots back, though secured direct qualification for the Ryder Cup team to face the United States on a year-long points ranking. So too did Robert MacIntyre. The 23-year-old Aberg turned professional in June. He was named the best college player in the United States for a second straight year at Texas Tech University.

