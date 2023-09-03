Aberg wins European Masters and stakes Ryder Cup claim. Fitzpatrick and MacIntyre qualify for Europe

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg has surged to a two-shot win at the European Masters. He also went right into the Ryder Cup picture for Europe when the six captain’s picks are announced Monday. Aberg stunned long-time leader Matt Fitzpatrick by reeling off four straight birdies from Nos. 14 to 17 in a 6-under 64 for a 19-under total of 261. Fitzpatrick shot 69 and faded to a tie for third, three shots back, though secured direct qualification for the Ryder Cup team to face the United States on a year-long points ranking. So too did Robert MacIntyre. The 23-year-old Aberg turned professional in June. He was named the best college player in the United States for a second straight year at Texas Tech University.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.