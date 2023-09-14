Åberg upstages McIlroy and Hovland at BMW PGA Championship by shooting 4-under 68 in first round

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — One bad swing cost Ludvig Åberg the chance of taking the clubhouse lead midway through the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. The 23-year-old Swede with the golf world at his feet still did enough on Day 1 of the European tour’s flagship event to suggest the hype around him is justified heading into his upcoming debut appearance in the Ryder Cup. Åberg upstaged playing partners Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by shooting a 4-under 68. It would have been so much better had he not pulled his tee shot out of bounds at the par-5 17th hole and made double-bogey. Hovland shot 69 and McIlroy 72. Richie Ramsay leads on 6 under.

