Åberg tied for the lead and McIlroy barely makes weekend after chaotic end to 2nd round at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Ludvig Åberg birdied No. 18 in fading light to take a share of the lead and Rory McIlroy did the same to almost certainly make the cut in a chaotic finish to the second round of the BMW PGA Championship. Åberg and McIlroy won their own personal battles down the storied par-5 last hole at Wentworth where nine balls were in play for a while as players backed up to complete their rounds in close-to-dark conditions. Most of the light shining on the green came from the bright scoreboard as the 23-year-old Åberg rolled in a putt from 4 feet for a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with compatriot Sebastian Soderberg (64) on 10-under par.

