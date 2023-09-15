Åberg tied for the lead and McIlroy barely makes weekend after chaotic end to 2nd round at Wentworth

By The Associated Press
Poland's Adrian Meronk gestures on the 1st during day two of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Ludvig Åberg birdied No. 18 in fading light to take a share of the lead and Rory McIlroy did the same to almost certainly make the cut in a chaotic finish to the second round of the BMW PGA Championship. Åberg and McIlroy won their own personal battles down the storied par-5 last hole at Wentworth where nine balls were in play for a while as players backed up to complete their rounds in close-to-dark conditions. Most of the light shining on the green came from the bright scoreboard as the 23-year-old Åberg rolled in a putt from 4 feet for a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with compatriot Sebastian Soderberg (64) on 10-under par.

