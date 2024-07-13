Aberg rallies with late birdies for 2-shot lead in Scottish Open

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Ludvig Aberg on the 3nd hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2024 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Saturday July 13, 2024. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Malcolm Mackenzie]

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Ludvig Aberg has a two-shot lead in the Scottish Open after a strong finish for a 65. He also is anticipating a loud Sunday at The Renaissance Club. Aberg will be in the final group with Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre. The gallery was fully behind him even in a light rain as MacIntyre shot a 63 to give himself another chance. He looked like a winner last year until Rory McIlroy beat him with a birdie on the last hole. Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa are not far behind. McIlroy is five shots back after a sluggish finish.

