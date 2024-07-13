Aberg rallies with late birdies for 2-shot lead in Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Ludvig Aberg has a two-shot lead in the Scottish Open after a strong finish for a 65. He also is anticipating a loud Sunday at The Renaissance Club. Aberg will be in the final group with Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre. The gallery was fully behind him even in a light rain as MacIntyre shot a 63 to give himself another chance. He looked like a winner last year until Rory McIlroy beat him with a birdie on the last hole. Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa are not far behind. McIlroy is five shots back after a sluggish finish.

