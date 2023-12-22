Abdur-Rahim’s big first half leads to Georgia’s 78-60 win over North Florida

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim hit all five of his 3-point attempts and scored all 18 of his points in the first half when Georgia took a 16-point lead and went on to a 78-60 victory over North Florida on Friday for the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win. Noah Thomasson added 10 points for Georgia (9-3), which shot 52% and made 11 of 20 3-point attempts. Chaz Lanier scored 16 points, making 4 of 8 3-point tries, to lead the Ospreys (7-7), who shot 36% and put up 42 3-point attempts, making 12.

