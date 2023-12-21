Abdur-Rahim with 23, Melendez with 18 lead Georgia’s 94-82 win against Mount St. Mary’s

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 23 points, RJ Melendez added 18, and Georgia extended its winning streak to six games, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 94-82. Noah Thomasson scored 17 points and Blue Cain scored 10 for the Bulldogs. Georgia shot 51.7% overall and made 27 of 33 free throws. Abdur-Rahim was perfect in 10 free throw attempts and Melendez made all seven of his tries. Mount St. Mary’s got within seven when Dallas Hobbs hit a jumper with 1:51 to go. Georgia then closed out the win with an alley-oop dunk by Jalen DeLoach, a free throw from Justin Hill and a dunk by Melendez. Georgia led 45-34 at halftime, with Abdur-Rahim leading the way with 21 points.

