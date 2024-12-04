Abdur-Rahim scores 21, Hopkins returns to help Providence beat BYU 83-64 in Big 12-Big East Battle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 21 points, Bryce Hopkins made his season debut and Providence rolled to an 83-64 victory over BYU in a Big 12-Big East Battle. Hopkins, who injured his ACL against Seton Hall on Jan. 3, played 26 minutes against BYU and finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. He received a standing ovation when he left the game with 2:44 remaining. Hopkins averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 14 games last season. Jayden Pierre and Bensley Joseph added 12 points apiece for Providence (6-3). Dawson Baker scored 16 points for BYU (6-2).

